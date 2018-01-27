Puppy recovering after horrible abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A man is behind bars after police say he abused a puppy, and animal rescue experts said it’s one of the worst cases of abuse they’ve seen.

The pit bull puppy named Halsey is only a couple months old. At least one person said she may have gotten help sooner if someone had been willing to speak up.

“It’s certainly sad to see that she’s had such a short life and she’s already had to deal with this,” said veterinarian Dr. Johnny Cross, executive director at the VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center in Fishers.

When Halsey showed up earlier this week, doctors knew she was in bad shape and later found for sure out just how bad it was.

“From her head, her jaw, her leg, her ribs,” said animal rescuer Tara Harris, “it’s really heartbreaking how many injuries she has.” Harris runs an animal rescue operation called Every Dog Counts.

Hasley was taken by authorities after IMPD found her at a home during a call for something else. Lemontrae Bible has been arrested and police say he’s responsible for Halsey’s injuries.

“She’s really on the worse end of the spectrum of what we’ve seen,” said Harris.

Harris will foster Halsey until she gets stronger.

“She’ll be coming back at least twice a week especially in these first few weeks,” said Harris, “while they’re monitoring her fractures and her healing and making sure that infection is clearing up.”

Harris said it appears some people knew about the abuse, even posting about it on social media, but none of them bothered to call authorities.

“I would like people to think about that if there is a voiceless victim that you know is being injured whether that’s a child or a puppy or an elderly person,” said Harris, “if they don’t have their own voice, it’s really important people contact authorities.”

If you would like to donate to help Halsey’s medical bills you can get more information on the website of Every Dog Counts.