5 people shot at the Sawmill Saloon: two dead, two critical

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Just after 2 a.m., police officers were on the east side, near Sherman Drive, when they heard multiple gunshots fired.

Then, they got a dispatch to the 1300 block of Sherman Drive on reports of a person shot.

Police say once they arrived at the Sawmill Saloon, they determined that five people were shot.

Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said two people have died, two people are in critical condition and one person is stable.

“We had one deceased at the scene, IMS showed up and pronounced him dead,” she said. “Then one person was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

Homicide responding to multiple people shot 1300 N Sherman. – PIO enroute media staging 1500 N Sherman — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 28, 2018

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police say they are interviewing about 30 witnesses.

Police say the incident started with a disturbance, and then the shots were fired outside of the bar.

This is still an active scene right now.

There is no word on suspect information at this time.

We will keep you updated.