Dense fog gives way to a beautiful Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am for parts of southern Indiana. Saturday's rain and light winds this morning have moisture sitting at the surface, leading to fog and reduced visibility.

Temperatures are running about 20 degrees colder this morning, putting us in the mid 20s. Watch out for black ice on roads, sidewalks and driveways this morning.

The skies are looking beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds! Temperatures again climb above normal this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A disturbance moves through the area on Monday creating scattered snow showers. Any accumulations will be light, possibly up to .5" in a few locations.

Sunny on Tuesday with seasonal temperatures. Breezy southerly winds boost temperatures Wednesday to near 50º ahead of our next system. Temperatures fall through the day on Thursday causing a rain to snow changeover, travel could be impacted. Lingering snow showers on Friday and much colder to end the week.