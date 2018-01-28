× Homicide detectives responding after multiple shot at the Sawmill Saloon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police officers were called to the 1300 block of Sherman Drive on reports of a person shot.

That’s at the Sawmill Saloon on the east side.

Police confirm that multiple people are shot at this location.

Homicide responding to multiple people shot 1300 N Sherman. – PIO enroute media staging 1500 N Sherman — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 28, 2018

It is unknown how many people are shot at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is an active scene right now, and we have a crew headed out.

We will keep you updated.