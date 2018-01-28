Homicide detectives responding after multiple shot at the Sawmill Saloon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police officers were called to the 1300 block of Sherman Drive on reports of a person shot.
That’s at the Sawmill Saloon on the east side.
Police confirm that multiple people are shot at this location.
It is unknown how many people are shot at this time.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
This is an active scene right now, and we have a crew headed out.
We will keep you updated.