IN Focus: IndyStar launches 10-part series on human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS - It's an important topic, and now it's getting some new attention.

The issue of human trafficking is the focus of a new ten-part series called "Exploited" from our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.

The series launched today with a music video highlighting the issue.

In the video above, IndyStar opinions editor Tim Swarens talks about his travels around the world documenting the horrors of human trafficking, and the impact here in Indiana.

Watch for more reports starting this week at IndyStar.com and on next week's edition of IN Focus.