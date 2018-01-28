IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What will President Trump say in next week's State of the Union address?
How will the political climate be impacted by the ongoing Russia probe and the immigration debate?
And who's to blame for last weekend's government shutdown?
In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including the end of the government shutdown, and several topics making news here in Indiana:
- The race for U.S. Senate with two GOP congressmen battling to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who soon will be joined here in Indiana by former VP Joe Biden
- The race for Congress, with two Republican candidates (Greg Pence and Diego Morales) launching their first TV ads this weekend
- The latest developments from the Statehouse, where lawmakers approved two Sunday sales bills last week, along with a study committee to look into the issue of medical marijuana
- The impact of the IndyStar investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced this past week to 175 years in prison