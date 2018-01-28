Our winter roller coaster is keeping things interesting

Ready for some big changes? From another day in the 50s on Sunday, to freezing temperatures and snow chances Monday. At least we got to enjoy another another day of sunshine and warmth!

Temperatures are expected to fall to around freezing by midnight.

The bus stop forecast is a cold one. Don’t forget the hat and gloves! Wind chill temperatures will be near or below 20 degrees.

Some scattered light snow showers tomorrow along with some patchy fog developing overnight. Accumulations look to be minimal if any, but could be enough to cause some slick spots on the roads. We’ll keep the chances around from the morning through the afternoon on Monday. Winds will pick up and wind chill temperatures will drop! Wind chills staying in the teens and 20s throughout the morning and afternoon as winds pickup out of the northwest around 10-15 mph.

We stay dry but cold on Tuesday. One more January warm-up on Wednesday before temperatures take a dive on Thursday (Feb. 1) and rain/snow returns.