Purdue sets school record in 74-67 win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Isaac Haas tied a career-high with 26 points and Vincent Edwards chipped in with 19 as No. 3 Purdue outlasted arch-rivals Indiana down the stretch, beating the Hoosiers 74-67 at Assembly Hall.

The win gives the Boilermakers (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) 17 victories in a row, a new school record.

Indiana (12-10, 5-5 Big Ten) led for much of the first half and even took a 37-35 advantage into the locker room. Juwan Morgan paced the squad with 24 points while Robert Johnson added 21, keeping the score within one possession with less than two minutes to go. However, a pair of turnovers each led to Purdue points, and the Hoosiers’ could not overcome those late-game mistakes

Next up for the Boilers will be Maryland at Mackey Arena, Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. while Indiana travels to No. 13 Ohio State for a Tuesday night matchup at 7 p.m.