VTech recalls over 37,000 mobiles due to injury hazard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – About 37,000 mobiles are being recalled in the United States, with an additional 4,800 in Canada.

VTech announced the recall of its “Lights & Lullabies Travel mobiles” on Thursday. The company says the clamp that attaches the mobiles to cribs can break, causing the products to fall, which poses an injury hazard to infants.

While there have been six reports of clamps cracking, there have been no reported injuries.

According to the CPSC, the recalled mobiles were sold in blue and pink. The model numbers, which can be located on the battery compartment door, are 80-503000 (blue) and 80-503050 (pink).

The mobiles were sold at Kmart, Walmart, Amazon.com and Zulily.com from Feb. 2017 through Nov. 2017 for about $25.

Anyone who purchased one of the affected products should immediately stop using it and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement.