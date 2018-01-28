× Warren County plane crash kills pilot

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. – A pilot has died following the discovery of a plane crash Sunday morning in Warren County.

An Indiana State Police helicopter spotted the crash after reports of a downed plane Saturday night near the West Lebanon area.

Police in Illinois initially alerted authorities to the report near the area of CR 575 S and SR 263.

Troopers, deputies and a fire department searched the area for about six hours. Due to the rugged terrain, the search was called off and resumed Sunday morning.

That is when authorities discovered the plane and deceased pilot at around 10:15 a.m.

The pilot was the lone occupant and they have not been identified yet.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.