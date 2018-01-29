× City-County Council to vote on whether to remove Clay as president in Feb.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-County Council’s new president is already in danger of losing his position.

The majority of councilors elected Stephen Clay to the job just three weeks ago.

Joe Simpson, one of the Democrats who supported Clay then, actually proposed the motion to start the removal process.

Two measures needed to pass Monday night to schedule a vote to remove Clay. The first vote passed 12-11 and the second vote passed 13-11, both with a Republican or two.

The final vote will be at the next council meeting on Feb. 19.

This comes after allegations surfaced that Clay molested a then-16-year-old boy through his jeans at the councilor’s Lawrence Township home in 2002 or 2003.

