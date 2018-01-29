Cold comes back briefly, one more run at 50-degrees before January ends

What a way to start the work week. Sunday's sunshine and mid-March level temperatures have been quickly replaced. Temperatures are over 20-degrees colder than the same time Sunday. Behind a cold front, the northwest winds are making it feel as if it is over 35-degrees colder as the wind chill has lowered into the teens Monday afternoon.

Snow showers are south-southeast bound this afternoon and will become fewer and fewer after sunset. Clearing later tonight sends temperatures into the teens for the first time in over a week and a half along with a wind chill that will at times reach the single digits.

Sunshine will return tomorrow, but with a seasonal chill. high temps recover only to near freezing Tuesday afternoon.

ONE MORE RUN AT 50-DEGREES

We've had our share of cold this month - at one point ranking as the coldest January on record but the recent backing-off of the polar branch of the jet stream has allowed us to experience more milder days. We have now slipped to the 47th coldest on record. We haven't been below zero in nearly two weeks! After a chilly start to the work week, a windy warm up Wednesday could push temperatures to or above 50-degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Despite running -3° per day below normal and -11° colder than last January, we've had 7 days this month reach 50-degree or higher. That ranks 29th or among the top 20% January's on record.