Colder shift underway while flurries return to the state!

After a weekend of mild weather, colder air is pushing back in today and driving some flurries to fall across the state. Flurries and light snow showers will be widely scattered and some areas may see a "dusting at best," especially north. Most roads will be just fine through the day, as temperatures hover near freezing. Wind chills, on the other hand, will hold in the upper teens throughout the day on a breezy northwest flow at 10-20 mph. Skies will start to clear tonight and temperatures will drop quickly through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring a return to sunshine and dry weather will hold tomorrow and through Wednesday evening. Another system will work in on Thursday, for now, it appears to be a mixture of rain slowly changing over to snow. We'll watch as this could impact PARTS of the state and region for travel. The jet stream is becoming more active, so more snow chances will be with us again for Saturday and into Sunday.