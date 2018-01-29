Columbus officer’s patrol car struck by alleged drunk driver while investigating fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus patrol car was struck by an alleged drunk driver Saturday night while officers investigated a fatal crash involving six vehicles on State Road 46, police say.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Jacob D. Voelker, 22, of Sidney, Ohio was traveling west on State Road 46 when he struck the rear of an unoccupied CPD patrol car.

The patrol car was blocking the left west bound lane of State Road 46 and had the emergency lights activated. While speaking with Voelker, officers say they noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Voelker sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where a blood test was later conducted.

Upon Voelker’s discharge from the hospital, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was remanded on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.