Comedian Kevin Hart adds Indy stop to world comedy tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart will bring his show to Indianapolis in May.

“The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour” has added more than 100 new dates around the world, including a stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at livenation.com, Ticketmaster outlets, the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office, and charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

Hart’s last multi-city tour sold out several large venues across the world, including Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The feat made him the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium.

Hart has had quite a run lately. His memoir, I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons, debuted in the top spot on the New York Times Bestseller list and held a spot on the list for 10 straight weeks.

He also costarred alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black in the action comedy smash Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which has grossed more than $820 million worldwide since its release in December.

Other stops for Hart during the tour include New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, London, Sydney, Auckland and Singapore.