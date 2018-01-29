× Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton sets October concert date for Noblesville appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fresh off thee more Grammy wins, country music star Chris Stapleton announced several tour stops, including one in Noblesville.

“Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” will play at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The tour will feature Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb as special guests.

Stapleton Fan Club presales begin Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.stapletonfanclub.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.

Citi card members can purchase presale tickets on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. through Citi’s Private Pass Program.

Stapleton just wrapped up a memorable night at the Grammy Awards. He won Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) at the 60th edition of the annual music awards show. He also performed live on the broadcast with Emmylou Harris; the two sang “Wildflowers” as part of a tribute to Tom Petty.

Stapleton served as musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by SNL alum Will Ferrell.

Stapleton’s most recent album, From a Room: Volume 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon its release on Dec. 1, 2017. His preceding album, From a Room: Volume 1, ended 2017 as the best-selling country album of the year.

The country artist had to postpone his concert in Noblesville last year–one of several concert dates scratched due to “unforeseen circumstances.” He later told fans he’d suffered a broken bone and detached tendon on his right index finger.