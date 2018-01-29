How to spot child abuse and report it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- David and Louis Turpin are charged with torture and false imprisonment, after their 13 children were found living in abusive conditions. They will be in court in February.

Meanwhile, many neighbors, friends and family say they are feeling guilty. They wonder why they weren't able to spot the abuse.

Because of this, plus the disturbing actions of former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar.. We brought in an expert. Sandy Runkle-Delorme with Prevent Child Abuse Indiana explains how to spot abuse and what to do about it.