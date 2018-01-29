IMS offers tiny house rentals for 102nd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) president Doug Boles announced a new attraction for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

For the 102nd running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” luxury, pop-up Tiny House Hotels from Try It Tiny will “provide a new, innovative and boutique style of on-site accommodation for race attendees looking for a unique opportunity,” IMS said in a release.

“We’re always looking to provide unique experiences for our guests, and the Tiny House Hotel is an exciting new offering in May during the Indianapolis 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This hotel may be tiny, but it will be big in luxury, amenities and fun for fans looking for a race weekend they’ll always remember.”

The tiny houses have amenities race fans haven’t had access to in years past, including a compact kitchen with high-end finishes, a personal bathroom, air conditioning, sleeping quarters and more. Those interested can select from different houses with varying layouts and options.

There will be 15 of these tiny houses located at IMS which will be available for race weekend, May 24-May 28. The total cost for the weekend is $3,000. The cost includes four general admission tickets, on-site parking, a private concierge service and more.

Those interested in reserving or checking out the options can click here for more information or call the IMS ticket office at 317-492-6700.

“As an Indiana-based company, we are very excited to bring our premier accommodation services to an event that touches all Hoosiers and race fans,” said Maggie Daniels, founder and CEO of Try It Tiny. “Try It Tiny looks forward to providing a luxury race experience at the Indy 500 for years to come.”

To learn more about the Tiny Houses at IMS, click here.