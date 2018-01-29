Legislators to consider bill that would increase cigarette tax and raise tobacco purchasing age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Legislators will consider a bill that would increase Indiana’s cigarette tax by $2 a pack and raise the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21 years old.

The Indiana House Public Health Committee is meeting Monday to vote on the legislation.

The American Lung Association says the change would impact current use rates, as studies show 95% of adult smokers start before age 21. The ALA says 11% of Indiana high school students smoke and 32% use tobacco products. They also say more than 11,000 Indiana residents die each year from tobacco-related illnesses.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure nobody uses tobacco products. We want to make sure that Hoosiers live healthier and longer lives. In order to do that, we have to get the products out of the hands of youth. We know that increasing the cigarette tax does that and we know that we have to help those already using tobacco products quit and we know that raising the tax does that as well,” said Monique French, Director of Tobacco Control and Advocacy for the American Lung Association.

Currently, Indiana's tax is $0.99 per pack. The ALA says the national average is $1.72. The latest bill would increase the Indiana's tobacco tax by $2 dollars per pack, raising the total cigarette tax to $2.99.

So far, five states have passed ordinances raising the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21 years old. The new bill would add Indiana to that list.

If the legislation passes the Public Health Committee on Monday, it’ll moves to the House of Representatives for a vote, followed by the State Senate.

