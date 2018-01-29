× Man wanted for questioning in connection with fatal Sunday shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is wanted for questioning in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting on the near east side.

IMPD detectives are asking the public to help them locate 52-year-old Fredrick Ford, who is believed to be the last known person with 49-year-old Catrina Russell while she was alive.

Police say Russell died Sunday afternoon after being shot inside a charcoal gray Lexus that was parked in a convenience store parking lot. A man reportedly then pushed her out of the vehicle and fled the scene in the 2800 block of New York St.

Police later located the vehicle in the 1600 block of Kealing Ave. near 16th and Sherman, but nobody was inside.

Anyone with information on Ford’s location should contact IMPD homicide detectives at 327-1748 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.