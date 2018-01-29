× Parents say Butler botched daughter’s rape allegation, fear outcome of case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The parents of a former Butler University student told FOX59 their daughter felt ‘defeated’ after they claim the school botched her rape allegation.

The allegation is now being investigated by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office which will decide if any charges should be filed.

The parents, who wish not to be named, said their daughter was 18-years-old when she was allegedly raped at a fraternity house at Butler in December of 2016. According to her Title IX complaint, the girl said she kept telling the man “I’m not having sex with you” and that she needed to go find a friend. However, she said, he forced himself on her.

The girl said she told Butler faculty she was raped, but no one gave her any information about the options available to her, including her option to file a police report. Federal law mandates Universities inform students of their options if there is a rape allegation.

When someone did inform the Title IX Coordinator, the family said that coordinator met with the girl more than 72 hours after the alleged rape. The parents said that delay may hurt her case, because she wasn’t able to collect forensic evidence in time.

“She was not counseled to file a criminal report. She was not given a booklet of all your rights and options. She was, the Title IX officer sort of took a laissez-faire attitude in terms of meeting with her, met with her several days later,” explained the girl’s father. “(The Title IX Coordinator) should have been there five minutes, five minutes later at her doorstep. It’s just sort of, and that’s endured all the way through the process.”

The parents even sent FOX59 an email from the Title IX Coordinator in which there is an admission that the office had received a report about the same young man before this incident.

Now they are wondering if their daughter’s pain could’ve been prevented and how many other girls at Butler are suffering the same trauma?

“How many girls are out there where nobody either believes them or nobody knows how to help them?” asked the girl’s mother. “I mean there’s no way to know, right? Until somebody speaks up and says ‘Hey, this is not right.'”

The parents said the accused rapist was kicked out of school, but they want justice in the courtroom.

Butler did issue a response via an emailed statement to FOX59: