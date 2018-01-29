× Paul George replaces injured Cousins on Team LeBron

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the decision Saturday, a day after Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles tear. The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

George is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals in his first season with the Thunder after seven with Indiana.

“Obviously, I would have liked to make it under better circumstance, because of an injury I got in,” George said after his team’s 121-108 win at Detroit. “But needless to say, I’m happy for this to be my fifth and go alongside Russ (Westbrook) and, you know, be a part of this franchise to hold it down for the Thunder. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Cousins was voted to start and was drafted to Team LeBron by captain LeBron James.