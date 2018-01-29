× Police arrest 2 people after double murder in southeastern Indiana

AURORA, Ind. – Prosecutors charged an Aurora man and his girlfriend in the murder of his grandfather and mother in Dearborn County earlier this month.

Indiana State Police and Dearborn County deputies began their investigation on Jan. 19, when the bodies of Walter Bryant, 78, and Faith Craig, 58, were found inside their residence. Officers were called to the home for a welfare check.

Bryant died from sustained blunt trauma to the head and multiple stab wounds. Craig died from multiple stab wounds, investigators said. Both were found in the basement of the home on Douglas Drive.

The investigation led detectives to Kentucky where two people, Cody Booth, 28, and Margie Thompson, 47, were found in a vehicle belonging to Walter Bryant on Jan. 20. Booth–Bryant’s grandson and Craig’s son–was arrested on an outstanding warrant; Thompson was initially questioned and released.

Police said further investigation found that Booth and Thompson killed Bryant and Craig on Jan. 17—two days before the bodies were discovered. They then took Bryant’s car and other items, police said, and went to Kentucky.

Both are charged with two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Thompson was taken into custody Friday and is being held in Dearborn County ahead of her initial court appearance. Booth is in the process of being extradited from Kentucky to Indiana to face the charges against him.