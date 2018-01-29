Remains found in 1999 identified as Muncie man who went missing in 1980

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie family is finally getting some closure.

Thanks to DNA testing, remains found in Owen County in 1999 have been identified as a 25-year-old who went missing in 1980. The Muncie Police Department says DNA results received on Jan. 16 show the remains “are those of Freddie Faussett Jr, with a great deal of scientific certainty.”

Police say Freddie was last seen 38 years ago when he left his job at a post office because he said he was ill. He reportedly then called his parents and said “they” were going to kill him and he couldn’t come home. Officers say the man had a history of mental illness and had left home before.

According to police, Freddie’s Chevy Suburban was located abandoned on a dead end country road in Greene County, along with some clothing and licorice, the man’s favorite candy.

Over 19 years later on March 31, 1999, police say a skull was found near a creek by children hunting for crawfish. A University of Indianapolis instructor was contacted to excavate the site. Most of the skeleton was found, along with rotted clothing, a pocket knife, a partial insurance card, keys and a watch.

In 2016, Muncie police were contacted by NamUs, a national database that collects information on missing persons and unclaimed remains. NamUs said the remains found in Owen County matched the description of Freddie.

In April 2017, preliminary DNA results came back and showed the remains could be Freddie, but not to a great deal of certainty. Authorities went on to test a femur bone and those results came back positive.

Freddie’s remains were returned to Muncie and his family was contacted on Jan. 26. At this time, Muncie police are not investigating the case as a homicide pending evidence of foul play.