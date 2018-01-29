INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Canadian favorite has finally opened the doors to its first Central Indiana location. Tim Hortons is known for its donuts, pastries, coffee, and sandwiches. Sherman stopped by their new location at Rockville Road and County Club Road to have a taste.
Tim Hortons opens first Indianapolis location
-
First Tim Hortons set to open on west side, 4 others opening soon
-
VIDEO: IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe works Tim Hortons drive-thru
-
Sam’s Club to close two stores in Indianapolis
-
Toys ‘R’ Us plans to close 180 stores, including 2 Indy locations
-
Portillo’s set to bring its signature Chicago-style hot dogs to Indy’s south side
-
-
GetGo Cafe + Market teams up with Gleaners to give back for the holidays
-
Mashcraft Brewery opens another location
-
New tribal casino ramping up Indiana gambling competition
-
BoxLunch opens at Castleton Square Mall, helps Hoosiers with hunger relief
-
Yoga workshops for beginners
-
-
Monon Food Company in Broad Ripple closes to focus on downtown location
-
Caesars buying central Indiana casinos, horse tracks for $1.7 billion
-
IN Focus: This year’s winners and losers