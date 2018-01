× Andrews Jewelers closes Circle Centre Mall store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrews Jewelers—one of the original tenants at the Circle Centre Mall—has closed its downtown store.

Officials with the jewelry chain said the Circle Centre location shut down after more than 20 years in business.

Andrews Jewelers said the store at Greenwood Park Mall remains open. The company also has locations in Lafayette, Kokomo, Mishawaka, Muncie and Richmond.