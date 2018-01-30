× Choking hazard prompts Vtech to recall rattles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vtech is recalling an infant toy due to reports of parts breaking off of it, which could create a choking hazard.

The product in question is the Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattle with model number 80-184800. The company says the rattle has a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end and a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end. It’s about seven inches long and the number 1848 is printed on the back of the rattle, adjacent to the battery door.

There have been five reports of the ears breaking off the rattle. No injuries have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue, and online through Amazon and and zulily from Nov. 2015 through Nov. 2017 for about $8.

Those who bought the toy should stop using it immediately and contact Vtech for a full refund or credit for a replacement product. Customers can call 800-521-2010 or submit a support form online.