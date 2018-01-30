× Coldest start in 11 days; plenty of sunshine though on the way!

Spotty flurries are ending and skies are clearing this morning, all the while, temperatures are sliding down too! At sunrise, expect temperatures in the teens, the coldest in 11 days. High pressure building in through the day should bring plenty of sunshine, as temperatures slowly recover back into the lower 30’s. A cold day but bright sunshine will help no doubt! As we ease into the overnight, some clouds will be increasing, along with steady winds. This will keep our temperatures up and there should be enough breaks in the clouds to enjoy the lunar trifecta!

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be the warmest of the week but also the windiest! Southwest gusts to top 30 mph tomorrow afternoon, as clouds increase and temperatures climb to around 50°! Any wintry mix should hold off until late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Some roads could become slick again but precipitation amounts still appear light and scattered. Another system still in the works for Saturday and into Sunday, but not quite ready to jump all in on that just yet, as the track and lack of moisture are still inconsistent.