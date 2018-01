× Crews battle large warehouse fire on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A large fire ignited at a warehouse on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening

About 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in the 100 block of S. Sherman Dr. near Washington St. at about 6:42 p.m.

Officials at the scene of the two alarm fire said no one was inside the building, which is owned by a renovations company.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.