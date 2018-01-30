× Family says Greenwood cancer patient who faced eviction has died

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A cancer-stricken central Indiana man who received an outpouring of support when he faced eviction has died.

Family members told FOX59 that Mervin Haley passed away just before 11 p.m. Monday. Haley had stage-four cancer and was at the risk of eviction from his home.

Haley was battling lung cancer, and his doctors said he only had months to live. When he fell behind on his rent at Center Grove Estates in Greenwood, property management took him to court and gave him until Sunday, Jan. 22, to leave.

Haley’s family made a partial payment in hopes of staving off eviction, but still owed $569 plus late fees and rent for January—a sum of about $1,500.

After FOX59 shared Haley’s story, calls and emails came in from all over from people wanting to help Haley and his family.

A local business—Franklin’s Urban Air Adventure Park—paid Haley’s debt in full, allowing him to spend his final days without worrying about the debt.