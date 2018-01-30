× Fletcher Pickles, beloved Hotel Tango cat, dies in freak accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Most everyone who has visited Hotel Tango knows Fletcher Pickles. The beloved cat has been a fixture at the distillery since it opened in Fletcher Place in 2014.

Hotel Tango announced some sad news about the cat on Monday. Fletcher passed away in a freak accident on Sunday. He was sitting at one of his favorite spots on the roof when he lost his footing. He passed away from injuries sustained in the fall.

“Fletcher was tremendously special to all of us at Hotel Tango. He made us smile every day with his antics and big personality. We know he had the same impact on our guests, and we want to thank everyone who has ever visited Hotel Tango just to see our little guy,” the business wrote on their Facebook page.

Hotel Tango staff held a private memorial in his honor on Monday. They will have a memorial book available for guests to share their favorite memories of Fletcher.