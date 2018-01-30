× ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dies of apparent suicide, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – “Glee” star Mark Salling, 35, has died of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

His body was found close to his home near a riverbed in Sunland, California, according to TMZ.

Salling is best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox hit “Glee” from 2009 to 2015.

He was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child porn. Investigators found more than 50,000 images of child pornography on a laptop, hard drive and USB thumb drive seized from the residence, according to court records.