× Gusty winds fuel Wednesday warm up; New month and colder pattern emerges

STREAK SNAPPED

Streak of consecutive above normal days has been snapped at 11 days. Tuesday was the 30th below normal day of our winter.

Despite the harsh cold and number of nights below zero this winter (9), it is a 50-50 split in days above vs days below. We are currently 5-degrees colder than last winter.

We make a new run at 50-degrees Wednesday and to end the month. Talk about a volatile winter – as we explained months ago. The temperature swings have been pronounced, expected and are leading tho the many potholes around the city! January opened coldest ever and has now produced (7) 50-degree days!

A passing warm front early Wednesday will allow warm, southwest winds to flood the state with March-like air again.