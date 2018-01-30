× Hoosiers fall to No. 17 Ohio State 71-56

Devonte Green scored a team-high 20 points off the bench and Juwan Morgan chipped in with 15, but Indiana could not overcome a slow start in a 71-56 loss to No. 17 Ohio State, Tuesday evening in Columbus, OH.

The Hoosiers (12-11, 5-6 Big Ten) fell behind by nine, 14-5 after just 4:09 of play and never again got within seven of the Buckeyes (19-5, 10-1 Big Ten). Chris Holtmann’s squad featured a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures, led by Jae’Sean Tate’s 16. Kaleb Wesson was perfect from the field, going 7-7 for 14 points, while Keita Bates-Diop added 13 points and 13 rebounds. C.J. Jackson rounded out the double figure scorers with 10.

Next up, Indiana returns to Assembly Hall to host No. 5 Michigan State, Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Ohio State will host Illinois on Super Bowl Sunday at noon.