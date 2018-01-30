× Indy kicking off 4-day ‘pothole blitz’ across city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A four-day “pothole blitz” begins Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett will join workers with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to kick off the event at the intersection of 38th Street and Forest Manor Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

In a first, DPW has called on local asphalt manufacturers to start production prior to spring, which will allow crews to use “hot mix” asphalt to patch potholes this week.

Potholes have been a growing source of frustration for Indy-area drivers, who’ve noticed a number of them around the area.

On Monday, DPW had about 16 crews out working on pothole requests across the city.

You can report a pothole by going here or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.