Mark Leonard, convicted Richmond Hill murderer, found dead in jail

CARLISLE, Ind. – Mark Leonard, convicted Richmond Hill murderer, was found dead at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Leonard was serving a life sentence without parole plus 75 years for murder, arson and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in a 2012 gas explosion on the city’s south side. The blast destroyed killed two people and damaged or destroyed more than 80 homes.

