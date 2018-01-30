Mini Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches are great addition to your Super Bowl party

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen
Mini Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Yield: Makes about 12 mini sandwiches
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 1.5 pound skirt steak or ribeye steak
- 2 green peppers, thinly sliced
- 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 12 croissants
- 12 slices provolone cheese
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter, melted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Combine Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, and soy sauce and set aside
- Place steak in center of baking sheet; add pepper and onion to baking sheet without covering steak
- Pour sauce mixture over everything, making sure to rub it into the steak
- Bake for about 15 minutes or until the center of the steak is no longer bright pink
- Cut steak into small pieces
- Split open croissant and add one piece of cheese and steak / veggie mixture; place in baking pan and continue with remaining croissants
- Brush melted butter on top of each croissant and place back in oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and serve warm