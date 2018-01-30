Mini Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches are great addition to your Super Bowl party

Posted 12:02 PM, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:40PM, January 30, 2018

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Mini Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Yield: Makes about 12 mini sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1.5 pound skirt steak or ribeye steak
  • 2 green peppers, thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 12 croissants
  • 12 slices provolone cheese
  • 1/4 cup Challenge butter, melted

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Combine Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, and soy sauce and set aside
  3. Place steak in center of baking sheet; add pepper and onion to baking sheet without covering steak
  4. Pour sauce mixture over everything, making sure to rub it into the steak
  5. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the center of the steak is no longer bright pink
  6. Cut steak into small pieces
  7. Split open croissant and add one piece of cheese and steak / veggie mixture; place in baking pan and continue with remaining croissants
  8. Brush melted butter on top of each croissant and place back in oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and serve warm