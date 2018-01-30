Officials: Cause of fire that destroyed Columbus businesses ‘undetermined’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The cause of a fire responsible for an estimated $2 million in damage at several Columbus businesses has been officially classified as undetermined.

That’s the official ruling, according to the Columbus Fire Department. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the 1400 block of 10th Street.

Three local businesses sustained damage; two of those businesses—Carpet Mania and CrossFit Gym—were a total loss. Advantage One Imaging Center sustained significant damage from water and smoke.

More than 50 firefighters battled the flames for 29 hours. There was a total roof collapse in the building occupied by Carpet Mania and CrossFit.

Investigators found no evidence of foul play in the investigation; however, they couldn’t definitively determine the cause.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) classifies the causes of a fire into four categories: accidental (not a deliberate human act), natural causes (lightning, earthquake, wind), incendiary (set deliberately when a fire should not have been set) and undetermined (cause cannot be proven).