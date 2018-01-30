× Police: Bloomington man admits to fatally stabbing friend after smoking ‘spice’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a man last Friday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West 6th Street after David Pierce, 64, was found dead in his apartment.

Evidence at the scene and the autopsy determined that Pierce had been stabbed multiple times inside of the apartment.

Detectives continued their investigation throughout the weekend and identified Jeffrey Hahn, 51, as the suspect. He was located on Monday at his residence, and he was transported to the Bloomington Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives.

Police say during the interview, Hahn admitted that he had been at Pierce’s apartment last Thursday, night. He said he and Pierce had been smoking synthetic marijuana, or “spice,” throughout the evening and had gotten into a physical altercation at one point.

Hahn left the residence, but said he returned a short time later. Police say he admitted to stabbing Pierce multiple times and stealing his cell phone.

Hahn was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he was charged with murder and theft.