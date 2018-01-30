Police in Mooresville looking for man accused of stealing hundreds in change from car washes

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – Police in Mooresville are looking for a man accused of stealing money from two car washes.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the man broke into several automated money dispensers and took several hundred dollars in change. He was driving a white van.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man and his vehicle. The thefts happened on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 25.

Anyone with information should call Mooresville Police Department detectives at 317-831-3434 ext 6 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).