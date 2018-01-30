× Report: Andrew Luck almost ready to throw again, will work with QB gurus

Andrew Luck is making significant strides in his offseason recovery, according to a report.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Luck headed to the Los Angeles area to work with noted mechanics and strength experts Tom House and Adam Dedeaux as he gets ready to throw again. The pair has worked with several high-profile quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees.

Indy Sports Central’s Mike Chappell confirmed the report, citing a source with knowledge of the situation. The source said Luck continues to rehab his surgically-repaired right shoulder and all signs “are very positive at this point.” He is close to once again incorporating throwing into his rehab, nearly has regained 100 percent of his strength and has been concentrating on functional drills such as his throwing motion.

Luck missed all of the 2017 season after having surgery last January for a torn labrum, an injury that occurred in 2015. The team expected him to return this season, but that never happened. He started throwing in October, only for the team to shut him down after he complained of discomfort. Luck went on the Injured Reserve List on Nov. 2. He last played a game on Jan. 1, 2017.

When it became clear that Luck wouldn’t be available at the start of the season, the Colts traded former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots for second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The team finished the season 4-12 and has the third overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Luck traveled to the Netherlands for further rehabilitation of the injury. During a Dec. 29 news conference, he told reporters that he believes he’ll play in 2018 and won’t need another surgery.

“I don’t see that being in jeopardy at all,’’ he said in late December. “I’m very optimistic. I do not think I need another surgery. I believe in the process I’m in right now. Yeah, I plan on being ready for everything.’’

Everything?

“Everything official; NFL offseason schedule,’’ Luck said.

The Colts report for their offseason conditioning program in early April. However, it must be noted that Luck and the Colts were optimistic that he’d return at some point in the 2017 season, perhaps late September or early October.