Two people dead after early morning crash on northeast side at Shadeland and 465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people died in an early Tuesday morning crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on the Shadeland Avenue ramp to I-465 southbound on the city’s northeast side. The ramp is closed because of the crash and investigation. Access to Shadeland is blocked at Fall Creek, which means drivers trying to get to 465 will have to use 56th Street.

Investigators said the crash may have involved a wrong-way driver.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including IMPD, Indiana State Police and Lawrence police.

This is a developing story.