Bill requiring tracking system for sexual assault kits passes Senate committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill that would allow for the development of a sexual assault kit tracking system passed a Senate committee on Wednesday

State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield) drafted the bill after an audit on sexual assault kits in Indiana was conducted last year.

Results of the audit showed 5,400 sexual assault kits were in law enforcement custody statewide. Of those, 47 percent were untested, comprising a total of 2,560 kits.

Crider’s bill would require a tracking system for all kits. One idea for the tracking system would installing barcodes on every kit.

“Anybody that operates within the law enforcement community could run that number and say, ‘whose kit is that? Where is it located? At what step is it in the process?’” Crider explained.

The bill took its first step in the right direction by passing the Senate committee on Wednesday.