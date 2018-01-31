× City-County Council President Stephen Clay fires two council staffers ahead of vote to oust him

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Just three weeks after Stephen Clay was elected new president by a majority of the Indianapolis City-County Council, he fired staff attorney Fred Biesecker and clerk Natrina DeBow.

They were reportedly escorted out of the building by the sheriff’s department.

Clay justified the firing by saying “we are the president” and this is a “transition” period.

This move comes two days after the council took a step toward electing a new president at the next meeting.

On Monday, Joe Simpson proposed a motion to start the process to remove Clay. Two measures needed to pass Monday night to schedule a vote to remove Clay, and they both passed.

This all comes after allegations surfaced that Clay molested a then-16-year-old boy through his jeans at his Lawrence Township home in 2002 or 2003.

Some Democrats tell us their fellow party members who supported Clay grew angry when he stripped other Democrats of committee positions and even chair positions in favor of Republicans.

The final vote will be at the next council meeting on February 19.

Clay said he does not plan to step down.

