× Deputies shoot armed man during domestic dispute in Delaware County

EATON, Ind. – Deputies in Delaware County shot and wounded an armed man while responding to a domestic dispute Tuesday night.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of East Church Street in Eaton around 7:15 p.m. in response to a domestic violence case that left a woman injured.

The suspect left the home after the incident and then returned with a gun. The shots fired report came in around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the man approached deputies while brandishing the firearm and “failed to comply with their verbal commands,” prompting deputies to open fire. The man was wounded in the leg, and police said the wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

No deputies were hurt during the incident. Investigators from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will review the incident and turn the findings over to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.