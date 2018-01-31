Fallen Hoosier soldier gets heroic homecoming, escort from Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A somber homecoming for a Hoosier hero.

1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen, 25, Bicknell, died in a helicopter crash in California last week. His AH-64 Apache helicopter went down at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Cullen’s body arrived at Indianapolis International Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Patriot Guard Riders and Bicknell police were there to escort him back to his hometown of Bicknell, which is located in Knox County.

Cullen grew up in Bicknell and was a 2011 graduate of North Knox High School. A former soccer MVP, he was also a member of the National Honor Society and student council. He joined Indiana University’s ROTC program and entered the army after his 2015 graduation.

A visitation and funeral with full military honors will be held Friday and Saturday at his old high school.