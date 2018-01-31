INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Whether you like to cook or eat, there's something for you at the state's largest indoor food event. The Fantastic Food Fest offers cooking demonstrations, tastings, and workshops, and Sherman went to get a preview.
Fantastic Food Fest 2018 preview
-
Halloween fun for the whole family at Market District
-
Supporting Indiana animal shelters
-
Sausage counter opens inside downtown brewery
-
Christmas Gift and Hobby Show preview
-
Taste the holiday season at Westfield restaurant
-
-
Coxhall Mansion tablescape tour
-
Are you ready for the Big Ten Championship? Check out these fun fan events taking place this weekend
-
Indy Gold Expo preview
-
Does it work: Crank Chop
-
Foodie Spotlight: Shoefly Public House
-
-
Event for local coffee lovers
-
Foodie Spotlight: Ukiyo
-
Foodie Spotlight: Big Lug Canteen