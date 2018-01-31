× Federal trial for ‘Grundy Crew’ leader, 12 others set for November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Richard Grundy and 12 others were in court Wednesday for a pre-trial conference, with a final federal trial date set for November.

This is following the arrest of Grundy and his associates during coordinated FBI raids last November.

Richard Grundy III pleaded not guilty to ten counts, including drug dealing and money laundering. The charges stem from a federal wiretap and surveillance operation which resulted in several FBI raids across the city.

Federal prosecutors allege Grundy and his associates purchased methamphetamine and marijuana in Phoenix for resale in Indy.

The federal trial for Grundy III and 12 others charged will take place on Nov. 5, 2018 in a federal courthouse downtown.

The following individuals face federal charges in the case: