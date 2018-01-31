× Health Dept. waiving dental exam fees for children without insurance at special clinics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As part of Children’s Dental Health Month, the Marion County Health Department is hosting special dental clinics around the area during the month of February.

Children ages 1-18 will receive preventative services, including a dental exam, cleaning, two bitewing x-rays and a fluoride treatment.

“Tooth decay is a common health issue with children and is often highly preventable,” said Tonya Stewart, D.D.S., director of Dental Services at the Marion County Public Health Department. “Children should see a dentist by age one, then get regular check-ups. Adults play an important role in establishing healthy dental habits in kids.”

Services on these days are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis. Families should arrive at the clinics no later than 10 a.m.

Below are where the following special clinics will be set up at: