Health Dept. waiving dental exam fees for children without insurance at special clinics
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As part of Children’s Dental Health Month, the Marion County Health Department is hosting special dental clinics around the area during the month of February.
Children ages 1-18 will receive preventative services, including a dental exam, cleaning, two bitewing x-rays and a fluoride treatment.
“Tooth decay is a common health issue with children and is often highly preventable,” said Tonya Stewart, D.D.S., director of Dental Services at the Marion County Public Health Department. “Children should see a dentist by age one, then get regular check-ups. Adults play an important role in establishing healthy dental habits in kids.”
Services on these days are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis. Families should arrive at the clinics no later than 10 a.m.
Below are where the following special clinics will be set up at:
- Saturday, Feb. 10 – 1650 Dental Clinic, 1650 N. College Ave.
- Saturday, Feb. 17 – Blackburn Dental Clinic, 2700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.
- Saturday, Feb. 17 – Pecar Dental Clinic, 6940 N. Michigan Rd.
- Saturday, Feb. 24 – Forest Manor Dental, 3840 N. Sherman Dr.