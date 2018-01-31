Indiana Congressman, wife rush to aid victims in Virginia train crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROZET, V.A. - One person died and others were injured Wednesday when a train carrying GOP lawmakers, including some from Indiana, crashed into a trash truck.

The crash happened in Virginia while Republican members of congress were on their way to a retreat in West Virginia.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Sen. Todd Young, Rep. Susan Brooks and Rep. Larry Bucshon were all on the train. None of them or the other people on board were injured.

The driver of the truck was killed, President Donald Trump said Wednesday afternoon. Six patients were transported to UVA Medical Center, with one in critical condition. One of those six has been discharged, while the remaining four were being evaluated.

Rep. Banks said the most terrifying part was seeing the trash truck with the two injured laying nearby.

"There are a lot of young children who are on the train-- family members of members of Congress that are going on the retreat as well," he said.

Rep. Brooks said the scene was dramatic.

"I thought it was two trucks initially but the truck had been split and things were strewn all about a big grassy area and I could tell it was bad because the front of the truck was totally on its side," she said.

Rep. Lary Bucshon and his wife, Katherine, are both doctors. He said they ran out of the train to try to help the victims in the truck.

"On the person who was badly injured, my wife, who’s an anesthesiologist, attempted to do an intubation and get an airway," he said. "There’s these gentlemen who get up for their regular day at work and something tragic like this happens and I think all of us on the train are pretty substantially affected by this incident."

Rep. Bucshon and his wife, along with other doctors who are members of congress worked to keep the patient stable and breathing until EMS arrived.